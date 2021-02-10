Butterfield, Murphy send letter to state legislature supporting funding for new Brody School of Medicine at ECU
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Congressmen G.K. Butterfield and Greg Murphy have sent a letter to North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore and President Pro Tempore Phil Berger in support of funding for a new Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University.
Rep. Butterfield says COVID-19 presents a need for investment to help close the healthcare gap, especially in rural districts.
On Jan. 28, state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle filed separate bills to construct a new ECU Brody School of Medicine building.
Republicans were the first to file a bill that would give $215 million over the next several years to fund the new building. While Democratic lawmakers from Pitt County announced a similar funding bill for Brody.
Republicans project an economic impact for the building’s construction to be $395 million and would provide 1,700 jobs. By 2028, they say the new facility is projected to have an annual impact of $300 million.
