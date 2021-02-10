Butterfield, Murphy send letter to state legislature supporting funding for new Brody School of Medicine at ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Congressmen G.K. Butterfield and Greg Murphy have sent a letter to North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore and President Pro Tempore Phil Berger in support of funding for a new Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University.

Rep. Butterfield says COVID-19 presents a need for investment to help close the healthcare gap, especially in rural districts.

“A new Brody School would help expand its reach across eastern North Carolina, producing more local doctors and providing career opportunities for support staff. Most of all, these investments in a new Brody School will help to provide much needed healthcare services to some of our most vulnerable populations in eastern North Carolina.”

On Jan. 28, state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle filed separate bills to construct a new ECU Brody School of Medicine building.

Republicans were the first to file a bill that would give $215 million over the next several years to fund the new building. While Democratic lawmakers from Pitt County announced a similar funding bill for Brody.

“We desperately need more physicians in North Carolina and the new medical school would produce more doctors to help bridge the healthcare gap in our state. The Brody School of Medicine far outpaces all North Carolina medical schools in students staying in state after graduation.”

Republicans project an economic impact for the building’s construction to be $395 million and would provide 1,700 jobs. By 2028, they say the new facility is projected to have an annual impact of $300 million.

