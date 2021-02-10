GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - BBB podcast on romance scams as Better Business Bureau warns of Valentine’s Day scams

The Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina is sending a Valentine’s Day warning to people who are perhaps lonely and looking for love during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite being vulnerable to online romantic solicitations, they say don’t let scammers steal more than your heart this Valentine’s Day.

Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North Carolina (BBB) is warning those seeking to use an online dating service or social media to meet someone special to beware of romance scams.

The BBB says the scams usually begin through social media, then advance to text messaging. Once they lure in unsuspecting victims, they start asking for money for various reasons.

Victims in the U.S. and Canada have reported losing nearly $1 billion over the last three years, and BBB estimates there may be more than a million victims in the U.S. alone.

The spread of online dating sites and apps has made romance scams even easier to commit. Because most people do not file complaints about romance scams with BBB or law enforcement, this may just be the tip of the iceberg.

BBB offers tips to protect yourself from romance scams. They say to make sure you do your research on suspected loves, ask precise questions, and never send money or sensitive information.

If you think you have been the victim of a romance scam, report it to BBB’s Scam Tracker to help prevent others from sacrificing their money along with a broken heart.

Look for the Brunch with BBB podcast episode on romance scams, to be released Thursday, February 11, 2021.

