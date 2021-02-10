55,000 masks donated to Lenoir County Schools through United Way effort

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A coronavirus prevention effort promoted by United Way Worldwide and coordinated locally by Lenoir-Greene United Way is providing 55,000 washable face masks for the students, teachers and staff of Lenoir County Public Schools.

The donation is the result of America’s Mask Challenge, on which United Way Worldwide is partnering with the Business Roundtable and CDC Foundation to get 200 million face masks into the 56,000 schools nationwide that receive federal Title I funding.

The donation translates into more than five face masks for all students and staff at the 16 Title I schools in the district. The donated face masks will add to LCPS’s store of coronavirus-related supplies acquired through federal funding sources and local contributions and will be sent to the schools for distribution, according to Assistant Superintendent Nicholas Harvey II.

Students and all LCPS personnel are required to wear face masks when they are at school. About 60 percent of the district’s students are attending in-person classes either two or four days a week.

Hanes produced the donated masks and coordinated with United Way on delivery. Hanes also donated 25 million masks to the Challenge.

