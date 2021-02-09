Advertisement

Trial set for lawsuit over shooting on Wake Forrest campus

Najee Ali Baker
Najee Ali Baker(WSSU Football)
By WITN Web Team
Feb. 9, 2021
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - A lawsuit filed over the shooting death of a Winston-Salem State University student on Wake Forest University’s campus has been scheduled for trial.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported Monday that the court proceeding is set for Oct. 4 in federal court. Najee Ali Baker was WSSU football player from New York.

He was shot to death in 2018 when he was leaving a party that was held at The Barn on Wake Forest University’s campus. Two men were charged in his death.

Baker’s mother filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the school and a company that was providing private security. The lawsuit claims Wake Forest was negligent. School attorneys deny the allegation.

