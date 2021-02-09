State gives out 1.4 million doses of vaccine so far
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - More than 1.4 million doses of vaccine have now been given out here in North Carolina.
The state Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday afternoon that the state has given out nearly 1.3 million doses, while the Federal Long-Term Care Program has administered just over 140,000 vaccines.
DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said they now expect a 5% increase in doses sent to North Carolina by the federal government, but that they still need more vaccine.
Here in Eastern Carolina, Pitt County has given out more than 28,000 doses to its residents so far.
|County
|Doses given
|% of population
|Beaufort
|7,191
|13.31%
|Bertie
|4,127
|19.06%
|Carteret
|11,875
|12.34%
|Craven
|13,613
|10.10%
|Duplin
|4,915
|7.31%
|Greene
|2,801
|11.76%
|Hyde
|1,133
|18.66%
|Jones
|1,255
|10.53%
|Lenoir
|8,073
|11.05%
|Martin
|3,129
|12.29%
|Onslow
|14,481
|5.52%
|Pamlico
|2,475
|15.05%
|Pitt
|28,388
|12.24%
|Tyrrell
|575
|12.85%
|Washington
|1,388
|13.85%
|As of February 9th
|Source: NCDHHS
