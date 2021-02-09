Advertisement

Sneakers designed in honor of Obama on sale for $25,000

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
(CNN) - A pair of Nike sneakers inspired by former President Barack Obama will soon be up for grabs, but it will cost a pretty penny.

The sneakers will be sold on Sotheby’s Auction House website on Friday at 4:44 p.m. ET, a nod to Obama being the 44th president of the United States.

The shoes are white with a dark blue Nike “swoosh” and the presidential logo is on the tongue flaps.

According to Sotheby’s, only two pairs of this special sneaker were made, adding the one for sale “was not owned or worn” by the former president.

The other pair was made for Obama in 2009.

An Obama spokesperson would not comment on the sale.

