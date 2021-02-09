Sheriff: Woman’s body found in suitcase alongside river

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina sheriff’s office says a woman’s body has been found inside a suitcase near a river.

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker says a witness contacted Raleigh police Monday morning and reported seeing a body along a section of the Neuse River Trail. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

A cause of death wasn’t immediately released. Baker declined to say whether the body is that of 28-year-old Brittany Smith, a pregnant woman who was reported missing Thursday.

Brittany Samone Smith (Wake County Sheriff's Office)

Baker says the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.