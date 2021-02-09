Several Improvement projects underway in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - The town of Atlantic Beach is hard at work this winter, working on several improvement projects. The biggest is actually being conducted by the Army Corps of Engineers, as they work to dredge the Morehead City Port to keep it open for any incoming ships. The town is also building a brand new Public Safety and Administration Complex.

Construction on the new space is now underway after demolition of their old building took place in January. Mayor Trace Cooper says the new space is long overdue and will greatly improve operations at the police and fire departments.

“Our fire department and police department both were working out of really antiquated facilities which hurt our ability to provide the level of customer service that we want to do in Atlantic Beach so that was the main aim is getting a new firehouse that is up to date and a new police station that’s up to date,” said Cooper.

As for the work being done on the beach strand, the Army Corps of Engineers has been busy over the last month pushing sand from the Morehead City harbor onto the beaches starting at Fort Macon, and they are now working their way through Atlantic Beach.

“Instead of dumping the sand offshore, the Corps of Engineers puts it on the beaches of Fort Macon and Atlantic Beach which is actually less expensive and has the obvious benefit of nourishing our beaches,” said Cooper.

For small businesses like Davis Beachwear, the additional sand is a big deal. “We’ve been here since 1951 we’ve been through every hurricane that’s come through, Donna and Florence. So the more protection we can get the better,” explained Owner Patricia Davis.

Davis also says the new sand is good news ahead of the tourism season. “I think it makes the beach more attractive, more people will come to this beach now, it’s a beautiful beach, it’s one of the most beautiful beaches in North Carolina actually, it gives us a wider strand to hold more people, and they can be further apart going through COVID, we need more space,” said Davis.

