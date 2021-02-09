Saint Peter Catholic School food drive creates student competition

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Saint Peter Catholic School in Greenville celebrates a massive haul during its annual canned goods drive.

Students and families at Saint Peter Catholic School collected 12,815 canned goods and pantry items in just one week.

The annual canned food competition between the grades shattered last year’s collection total of 8,087 canned items. School leaders say the third-graders brought in the most items with 3,600 cans of food.

They’ll distribute the cans to food banks and pantries throughout the area.

