Rocky Mount Police investigating deadly shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount Police say they’re investigating a Monday shooting where one person was killed.

Around 3:40 p.m. police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Vernon Road.

When officers arrived they found 19-year-old Jordan Clayton with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers began life-saving measures until Emergency Medical Services arrived, but Clayton died at the scene.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL)and your message to CRIMES (274637).

