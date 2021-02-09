Police looking for man who posed as Wilmington police officer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police are looking for a man who posed as a Wilmington police officer, detained and handcuffed a woman, and gathered her personal information.

In a news release, the Wilmington Police Department said that the woman was walking on a local street on Sunday when a man driving a Dodge Charger drove alongside her and said he was investigating a robbery.

According to police, when the woman refused to provide personal information, the man handcuffed her and gathered her personal information. Officers say he took off the handcuffs before leaving.

“In my personal opinion, I think she’s very lucky. That could’ve easily been a kidnapping,” said WPD spokesperson Jessica Williams.” She should be really proud of her thinking in that moment because a lot of people can get nervous around someone who appears to be a police officer, and you want to follow their instructions but you also have to be cautious because things like this do happen. Our officers are aware of that, and they talk about it. In lineup, they’re taught that if they’re doing a traffic stop to try and do it in a populated area and not in the middle of nowhere because people can get scared.”

Williams adds that even if an officer is in plain clothes or undercover, they must provide their ID card if someone asks.

Police say the woman was not physically hurt.

