Pitt County District Court schedule changes due to COVID exposure

Pitt County District Court changes
Pitt County District Court changes(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County’s District Court is making some changes over the next few days after a COVID-19 exposure.

Chief District Court Judge G. Galen Braddy says they will sanitize the facility and its staff is quarantined.

The courts will continue cases scheduled for February 9-12 administratively.

First appearances will continue, but virtually. Superior Court, Small Claims Court, and hearings will remain as scheduled.

Judge Braddy says public health and safety are the priority as they continue to provide critical court services.

