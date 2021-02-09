Phillip’s Forecast: Mild afternoon with a few spotty showers

Tuesday

A southerly breeze has lifted temperatures into the 60s for most of the area. Skies will be variably cloudy with a few showers, mainly along the coast. When the breeze becomes westerly, cooler air will build in from the Piedmont and temperatures will quickly drop back into the 50s. Lows tonight will be near 40 under partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday

A cooler day is expected Wednesday with highs in the 50s and a light breeze. Skies will be partly sunny.

Thursday & Friday

A series of weak low pressure systems will move over the area, leading to scattered showers toward the end of the week. At this point, the rain is expected to move in an out of the area through the holiday weekend. The highest chances of rain appear to be late Thursday into the first half of Friday. Temperatures will be cool with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Night will stay above freezing.