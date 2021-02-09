Officials offer tips for parents, youth regarding sexting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the State Bureau of Investigation’s Computer Crimes Unit are sharing tips for parents and youth regarding sexting.

Feb. 9 marks Safer Internet Day, and this year’s theme is to bring awareness to the dangers of sexting. Children and teens are spending more time online amid the pandemic, and the ICAC Task Forces say there has been a rise in self-generated sexually explicit material by children. Some from children younger than 8 years old.

The task force says it is important for parents to have open communication with their children about sharing content.

“Conversations with youth should include these sentiments with a clear follow up explanation as to why it is so important to NOT SEND, NOT ask others and NOT share sexually explicit images or videos.”

The task force provided tips for the sender, requester and sharer:

Sender:

The time to decide if you’ll send a nude is long before you are asked...the decision should be “no”

Plan & practice your response to the requester

Remember, once shared, you no longer control the material

Support friends that don’t ask, share or forward images/videos

Show respect & avoid blaming or bullying others

Report incident to CyberTipline , School resource officer, law enforcement, counselor & social media provider/host

Requester:

It is NOT okay to ask

It applies undue pressure

It is an abuse of power

Consequence includes school/sport team/extracurricular activity discipline

Sharer:

It can create criminal/legal issues

It is a gross violation of trust

It constitutes cyber abuse

It presents criminal/legal issues

Consequence includes school/sport team/extracurricular activity discipline



For more information and conversation starters for parents, click here.

