Officials offer tips for parents, youth regarding sexting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the State Bureau of Investigation’s Computer Crimes Unit are sharing tips for parents and youth regarding sexting.
Feb. 9 marks Safer Internet Day, and this year’s theme is to bring awareness to the dangers of sexting. Children and teens are spending more time online amid the pandemic, and the ICAC Task Forces say there has been a rise in self-generated sexually explicit material by children. Some from children younger than 8 years old.
The task force says it is important for parents to have open communication with their children about sharing content.
The task force provided tips for the sender, requester and sharer:
Sender:
- The time to decide if you’ll send a nude is long before you are asked...the decision should be “no”
- Plan & practice your response to the requester
- Remember, once shared, you no longer control the material
- Support friends that don’t ask, share or forward images/videos
- Show respect & avoid blaming or bullying others
- Report incident to CyberTipline, School resource officer, law enforcement, counselor & social media provider/host
Requester:
- It is NOT okay to ask
- It applies undue pressure
- It is an abuse of power
- Consequence includes school/sport team/extracurricular activity discipline
Sharer:
- It can create criminal/legal issues
- It is a gross violation of trust
- It constitutes cyber abuse
- It presents criminal/legal issues
- Consequence includes school/sport team/extracurricular activity discipline
For more information and conversation starters for parents, click here.
