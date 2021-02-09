Murphy named Ranking Member of education and workforce subcommittee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - Members of the House Committee on Education and Labor named Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) as a Ranking Member of the Higher Education and Workforce Investment Subcommittee.

The group cited Murphy’s teaching experience and business expertise as reasons for the appointment.

Murphy said, “I look forward to working with my colleagues, as well as institutions of higher education, to address the many pressing issue areas in this subcommittee’s jurisdiction, such as the cost of tuition, campus free speech, and student-athlete protections. I thank my colleagues for giving me the opportunity to lead Republicans on this important panel.”

House Committee on Education and Labor Ranking Member Congresswoman Virginia Foxx (NC-05) said the congressman’s background would help them address many pressing issues.

“Rep. Murphy’s previous experience as an educator will serve him well as Ranking Member of the Higher Education and Workforce Investment Subcommittee,” Foxx said.

