Advertisement

Medical school applications increase, including ECU’s Brody School of Medicine

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Health experts and healthcare workers have been at the center of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They have been hailed as heroes, particularly by students who want to follow in their footsteps.

According to recent statistics, more students are applying to medical school. From the beginning of the pandemic, we have celebrated healthcare workers as heroes, and there may be more heroes on the way.

“COVID-19 kind of reaffirmed why I was going in it,” Justice Obasohan said.

At ECU, leaders at The Brody School of Medicine say their applications have increased 17 percent this year and 33 percent, almost one third, among minorities, like African Americans and Latinos.

Obasohan is a Brody School of Medicine applicant. He said, “people that come from a place like I do, with the experience and background knowledge of how it is to live in those communities, man, I feel like I’m in a perfect position to step up to the plate and try to make some changes.”

Obasohan said the need inspires him during the pandemic and the people at the forefront of it.

“Some people say there’s a Fauci effect.”

“Dr. Fauci and you know all the other great doctors that have been working together have really shed light on the importance of public service.”

Only 5% of doctors in the U.S. are Black, according to NBC news. The admissions dean at Brody hopes the jump in applications can further diversify the healthcare system.

Brody School of Medicine Associate Admissions Dean Cedric Bright said, “Hopefully that translates into us being more caring, more sympathetic, having more cultural humility when we go out to practice medicine. And, have students that although they may not look like the patient in front of them, they’re able to connect to the patient with the experiences they’ve had with their diverse classmates.”

Bright said virtual interviews are less expensive with no travel or hotel costs and say that could also be a driving factor in increased applications.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Troopers investigate deadly crash in Duplin County
Ciriaco Vasquez-Cruz was charged Friday with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious...
DEPUTIES: Argument over drinking game hospitalizes man, roommate jailed
The FBI says Virginia Spencer is seen wearing a toboggan cap and a black face mask.
North Carolina woman joins husband, arrested in U.S. Capitol attack
File image
One killed in Perquimans County SUV crash

Latest News

Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Warmer Tuesday with a few showers
Pitt County District Court changes
Pitt County District Court schedule changes due to COVID exposure
Police looking for man who posed as a Wilmington police officer
Police looking for man who posed as Wilmington police officer
Changes ahead for Kinston - Lenoir Red Carpet Program
Changes ahead to Red Carpet Program of Kinston-Lenoir Chamber of Commerce