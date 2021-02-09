Medical school applications increase, including ECU’s Brody School of Medicine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Health experts and healthcare workers have been at the center of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They have been hailed as heroes, particularly by students who want to follow in their footsteps.

According to recent statistics, more students are applying to medical school. From the beginning of the pandemic, we have celebrated healthcare workers as heroes, and there may be more heroes on the way.

“COVID-19 kind of reaffirmed why I was going in it,” Justice Obasohan said.

At ECU, leaders at The Brody School of Medicine say their applications have increased 17 percent this year and 33 percent, almost one third, among minorities, like African Americans and Latinos.

Obasohan is a Brody School of Medicine applicant. He said, “people that come from a place like I do, with the experience and background knowledge of how it is to live in those communities, man, I feel like I’m in a perfect position to step up to the plate and try to make some changes.”

Obasohan said the need inspires him during the pandemic and the people at the forefront of it.

“Some people say there’s a Fauci effect.”

“Dr. Fauci and you know all the other great doctors that have been working together have really shed light on the importance of public service.”

Only 5% of doctors in the U.S. are Black, according to NBC news. The admissions dean at Brody hopes the jump in applications can further diversify the healthcare system.

Brody School of Medicine Associate Admissions Dean Cedric Bright said, “Hopefully that translates into us being more caring, more sympathetic, having more cultural humility when we go out to practice medicine. And, have students that although they may not look like the patient in front of them, they’re able to connect to the patient with the experiences they’ve had with their diverse classmates.”

Bright said virtual interviews are less expensive with no travel or hotel costs and say that could also be a driving factor in increased applications.

