Magnetic fields detected around Venus flytraps

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Electrical activity in humans and animals has been studied for decades. The activity produces magnetic fields, which has also been a focus of researchers. These studies have lead to not only a greater understanding of animal biology, but also have helped produce incredible advancements in medicine. However, up until recently, magnetic activity remained undetectable in plants.

A recent discovery made by a team of researchers from Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU), the Helmholtz Institute Mainz (HIM), the Biocenter of Julius-Maximilians-Universität of Würzburg (JMU), and the Physikalisch-Technisch Bundesanstalt (PTB) in Berlin used atomic magnetometers to record the biomagnetism emitted from a closing Venus flytrap (Dionaea muscipula). The flytrap, native only in Brunswick County, NC, was used due to its quick movement ability.

“You could say the investigation is a little like performing an MRI scan in humans,” said physicist Anne Fabricant. “The problem is that the magnetic signals in plants are very weak, which explains why it was extremely difficult to measure them with the help of older technologies.”

The team took advantage of the multitude of triggers needed to close the flytrap. While the traditional method is mechanical (i.e. a bug brushing up against a sensor), using this method would create electromagnetic noise, making the results inconclusive. Instead, the team used thermal energy as a trigger.

The applications of this technology at this point are being targeted at agriculture. The noninvasive use of these magnetometers will help diagnose sudden temperature changes, pests or chemical influences on crops. Currently, damaging electrodes are commonly used to determine the health status of plants.

The results of the study have been published in Scientific Reports (Scientific Reports 11, 14 January 2021). The project received financial support from the German Research Foundation (DFG), the Carl Zeiss Foundation, and the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF). More information about this study can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.