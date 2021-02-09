Local police take part in national campaign

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - As part of the One Mind Campaign, the Pine Knoll Shores Police Department works with mental health providers to better answer calls where people are dealing with mental health crises.

Integrated Family Services joins several police departments for the One Mind Campaign, including Pine Knoll Shores and Greenville police.

The One Mind Campaign pledges to enhance mental health policies and training for law enforcement officers.

Pine Knoll Shores Police Chief Ryan Thompson says the pledge furthers what his department is already doing.

“The One Mind Campaign was started by the International Association of the Chiefs of Police, and it’s to better enhance law enforcement’s response to somebody that’s in a mental health crisis,” Thompson said.

Like his agency, Thompson says many police departments around Carteret County have also taken steps to prepare their officers better to respond to mental health emergencies.

Since 2014 Chief Thompson’s officers have been receiving Crisis Intervention Training, which helps the officer better understand what to do if someone has mental health problems.

“We’ve been training since 2014, we’ve been training all of our officers in Crisis Intervention training, which is a 40-hour course, and we’ve already had a structured relationship with Integrated Family Services for many years, so we’re just formalizing this.”

As part of the One Mind Campaign, the departments must work with mental health providers, like Integrated Family Services. They partner with Pine Knoll Shores, Greenville Police, and several other agencies.

Keith Hamm with Integrated Family Services says seeing agencies around the country work to expand their training, especially when it comes to mental health emergencies, is important.

Hamm says his organization works in several different capacities with local law enforcement. “One of those relationships we’re actually embedded in the agency, and in a different agency we don’t have to be embedded in the agency, but we do have an agreement that their officers are going to be trained in mental health and they are going to call us if there is a behavioral health crisis.”

For Chief Thompson, equipping his officers with additional knowledge and training is invaluable to the community and his officers.

“Then we kinda know what to expect. We know the warning signs to look out for; nobody wants to be in a situation no matter what field they’re in, in a situation where they’re not trained to do that, much less kind of a dynamic crisis situation. That’s a very tough position for a young law enforcement officer to be in that’s not trained, so we’re making the commitment that that doesn’t happen,” explained Thompson.

The One Mind Campaign has a detailed list of agency requirements that take the pledge and a list of participating agencies. You can find the information on their website. https://www.theiacp.org/projects/one-mind-campaign

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health problems, additional resources are available on the Integrated Family Services website. They also have a 24/7 mobile crisis line to help with any emergencies. http://www.integratedfamilyservices.net/

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.