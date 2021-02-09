Advertisement

Local experts explain COVID-19 variants

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Coronavirus has sickened and taken many lives too soon and with this new year comes new strains of an already deadly virus.

“We were already in deep trouble before, so we need to do things, we need to be more careful now!” said ECU Dr. Rachel Roper.

The first case of the Denmark “Cluster Five” COVID-19 variant has been identified in North Carolina, according to Mako Laboratories.

“Cluster Five” is in addition to the pre-existing B-117 variant reported last month.

“There’s no limit on what the virus may or may not do,” said Dr. Paul Healy with CarolinaEast Internal Medicine.

According to the World Health Organization, “Cluster Five” has been traced back to Danish Farmed Minks.

“So, it’s jumping again from humans to animals and back to humans again,” said Dr. Roper.

“The real concern is that they may mutate away from being able to be controlled by the vaccines and we’ve already seen that especially with the South Africa strains,” said Roper.

But if you get vaccinated and get a variant strain, Healy says you’ll still have protection.

“There’s still going to be some antibodies that we produce from our vaccine that will be effective,” he said.

If needed vaccine sequences can be changed, but Roper warns whenever the virus is replicated it’s mutating too.

“Everybody needs to pay attention to this, with the variants being more transmissible we really need to be more careful now,” she said.

