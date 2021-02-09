Advertisement

Judge: Florida school had no duty to predict student danger

FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2019 file photo, Nikolas Cruz appears at a hearing in Fort Lauderdale,...
FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2019 file photo, Nikolas Cruz appears at a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge ruled a local school district had no responsibility to warn students and faculty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School of the danger posed by a former student who would later be accused of a mass shooting that killed 17 people.

Broward Circuit Judge Patti Englander Henning said Monday that the Broward County school district can’t be held liable for failing to predict actions that were beyond its control.

Nikolas Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted of multiple murder charges.

He’s also accused of wounding 17 people with an AR-15 assault-style rifle at the Parkland school on Feb. 14, 2018.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Troopers investigate deadly crash in Duplin County
Ciriaco Vasquez-Cruz was charged Friday with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious...
DEPUTIES: Argument over drinking game hospitalizes man, roommate jailed
The FBI says Virginia Spencer is seen wearing a toboggan cap and a black face mask.
North Carolina woman joins husband, arrested in U.S. Capitol attack
File image
One killed in Perquimans County SUV crash

Latest News

Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer walks the field prior to the Chiefs'...
Marty Schottenheimer, NFL coach with 200 wins, dies at 77
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
LIVE: Trump’s historic 2nd trial opens with jarring video of siege
FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2011 file photo, Anthony Sowell sits in court in Cleveland during a...
Anthony Sowell, Ohio man who killed 11 women, dies in prison
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, registered nurse, Adele Prieto, left, receives her...
Giving 1st and 2nd doses at once complicates vaccine effort
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2021 booking photo provided by the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office in...
Ex-Wisconsin pharmacist pleads guilty to vaccine tampering