Jim’s Forecast: Warmer Tuesday with a few showers

Tuesday

A south to southeasterly breeze will help lift our temperatures above average Tuesday afternoon, reaching the low 60s by mid afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy early Tuesday with a few light rain drops possible before noon. Once we get to noon, a cold front will roll across I-95 and bring some showers through the area as it heads to the coast. The band of showers will clear the coast by 7 p.m., leaving clear skies over the East through Tuesday night.

Wednesday

With Tuesday’s front out of the area, the sunshine will return in full. However, a north to northeasterly breeze will force our high temperatures back down into the low 50s. Overnight lows will settle in the low 40s with calm winds for most.

Thursday & Friday

A series of weak low pressure system will move over the area, leading to scattered showers through the end of the week. At this point, the rain is expected to hold through the holiday weekend. Each day should see anywhere between a quarter inch up to a full inch of rain, leading to some soaked grounds come Sunday evening.