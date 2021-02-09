Jacksonville man arrested on charges of statutory sex and indecent liberties

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says a Jacksonville man is behind bars charged with sexually abusing a boy.

The sheriff’s office started investigating the case back in August, and on Monday they arrested 50-year-old Paul Cox.

Cox is charged with two counts of statutory sex offense with child 15 years or younger, and three counts of indecent liberties.

Investigators say the victim and suspect were known to each other and the abuse had been going on for a number of years and only came to light after the victim came forward.

Cox is in the Onslow County Detention Center on a $275,000 secured bond.

