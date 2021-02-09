Edgecombe County woman wins $200,000 lottery prize
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Edgecombe County woman is $200,000 richer after trying her luck on a Black Diamond 7s ticket.
Lidia Morris, of Tarboro purchased her winning $5 ticket from the Speedway on North Main Street in Tarboro.
Morris claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $141,501.
The Black Diamond 7s ticket launched in December, and Morris was the fourth to win the $200,000 top prize. One more top prize still remains.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.