Edgecombe County woman wins $200,000 lottery prize

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Edgecombe County woman is $200,000 richer after trying her luck on a Black Diamond 7s ticket.

Lidia Morris, of Tarboro purchased her winning $5 ticket from the Speedway on North Main Street in Tarboro.

Morris claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $141,501.

The Black Diamond 7s ticket launched in December, and Morris was the fourth to win the $200,000 top prize. One more top prize still remains.

