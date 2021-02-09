Advertisement

ECU gets $1.9 million Golden LEAF grant to develop Eastern Region Pharma Center

Golden Leaf Foundation grant for ECU pharmaceutical manufacturing training
Golden Leaf Foundation grant for ECU pharmaceutical manufacturing training(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -East Carolina University has received a nearly $1.9 million grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation for the creation of a pharmaceutical manufacturing training center.

The Eastern Region Pharma Center is designed to teach students and current pharmaceutical employees advanced manufacturing techniques and address a need for pharmaceutical workers with four-year college degrees in an area known as the BioPharma Crescent in eastern North Carolina.

Pitt, Johnston, Wilson, Nash and Edgecombe community colleges are also part of the five-year project.

Within ECU, the project will initially draw on faculty expertise from the departments of engineering, technology systems and chemistry — and later from the colleges of business and education.

Dr. Harry Ploehn, dean of the College of Engineering and Technology and the project’s leader, said the center brings ECU and regional assets together to benefit eastern North Carolina.

“With better coordination across the BioPharma Crescent counties, all of the partners — including industry, community colleges and ECU — will be more effective at recruiting students into lucrative, rewarding careers in the pharmaceutical industry, not to mention retaining our talent in the region,” he said. “This is truly a ‘grow local’ approach to provide the workforce our industry partners need to thrive here.”

Ploehn said the pharmaceutical industry already employs thousands in the region, and the demand for employees will continue to grow.

The ERPC and its community partners not only will provide trained professionals to fill those jobs, but also provide continuing education to help current employees advance their careers, allowing those workers to continue to live in eastern North Carolina, thus helping the area’s economy, Ploehn said.

“The key will be reaching those students in place so they can gain advanced skills without leaving their jobs, families and communities,” he said.

The center will build and equip the Manufacturing Capability and Cybersecurity Complex located in 4,500 square feet of lab space in ECU’s new Life Sciences and Biotechnology Building on Evans and 10th streets in Greenville on the Millennial Campus. The MCCC will be a hands-on, experiential education and training environment that will include two 1,200-square-foot teaching labs with new bioextraction and bioprocessing equipment, and a 1,900-square-foot high-bay lab housing a pilot-scale continuous manufacturing line.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Troopers investigate deadly crash in Duplin County
Ciriaco Vasquez-Cruz was charged Friday with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious...
DEPUTIES: Argument over drinking game hospitalizes man, roommate jailed
The FBI says Virginia Spencer is seen wearing a toboggan cap and a black face mask.
North Carolina woman joins husband, arrested in U.S. Capitol attack
File image
One killed in Perquimans County SUV crash

Latest News

Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Warmer Tuesday with a few showers
Pitt County District Court changes
Pitt County District Court schedule changes due to COVID exposure
Medical school applications increase, including ECU's Brody School of Medicine
Medical school applications increase, including ECU’s Brody School of Medicine
Police looking for man who posed as a Wilmington police officer
Police looking for man who posed as Wilmington police officer
Changes ahead for Kinston - Lenoir Red Carpet Program
Changes ahead to Red Carpet Program of Kinston-Lenoir Chamber of Commerce