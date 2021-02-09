Advertisement

ECU finds two COVID-19 clusters at dorms on campus

Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University says it has found two COVID-19 clusters at dorms on campus, the first of the spring semester.

The university said there are five cases at Ballard Hall-West and another five at White Hall. Ballard, which used to be called Gateway Hall, is on College Hill, while White is on the main campus.

Those with the virus have been identified and ECU says it’s working closely with the Pitt County Health Department.

Since the start of classes last month, ECU has had 372 student cases and 64 employee cases of the virus.

