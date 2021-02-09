Duplin County home destroyed in early morning fire

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A home is destroyed following a fire early Tuesday morning.

Beulaville Fire Chief Joey Carter says it happened around 3 a.m. on South Jackson Street at the corner of West Brinson Street in Beulaville. Carter says one person was home at the time, but got out safely.

He says two people lived in the home.

Firefighters are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

