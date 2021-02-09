Advertisement

Davis scores 25 to carry SMU past ECU, 71-56

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Kendric Davis scored 25 points as SMU beat East Carolina 71-56 on Monday.

Tyson Jolly had 11 points and six rebounds for SMU (11-4, 7-4 American Athletic Conference). Feron Hunt added nine rebounds.

Jayden Gardner had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Pirates (8-8, 2-8). J.J. Miles added 11 points and six rebounds.

ECU Postgame Zoom: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hh-tfSTagbc

The Pirates’ struggles from beyond the arc continued as they connected on just two of 14 three-point attempts.

The Mustangs improve to 2-0 against the Pirates for the season. SMU defeated East Carolina 70-55 on Dec. 16.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

