COVID-19 vaccines at Walgreens this week
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Starting Friday, Walgreens begins administering COVID-19 vaccines at 300 locations in North Carolina.
According to company leaders, Walgreens will administer more than 31,000 doses to eligible groups. That includes seniors 65 years-old and older, healthcare workers, and staff and residents of long-term care facilities
The company has not yet announced the locations of participating Walgreens.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.