Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccines at Walgreens this week

Walgreens COVID-19 Vaccines
Walgreens COVID-19 Vaccines
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Starting Friday, Walgreens begins administering COVID-19 vaccines at 300 locations in North Carolina.

According to company leaders, Walgreens will administer more than 31,000 doses to eligible groups. That includes seniors 65 years-old and older, healthcare workers, and staff and residents of long-term care facilities

The company has not yet announced the locations of participating Walgreens.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Troopers investigate deadly crash in Duplin County
Ciriaco Vasquez-Cruz was charged Friday with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious...
DEPUTIES: Argument over drinking game hospitalizes man, roommate jailed
The FBI says Virginia Spencer is seen wearing a toboggan cap and a black face mask.
North Carolina woman joins husband, arrested in U.S. Capitol attack
File image
One killed in Perquimans County SUV crash

Latest News

Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Warmer Tuesday with a few showers
Pitt County District Court changes
Pitt County District Court schedule changes due to COVID exposure
Medical school applications increase, including ECU's Brody School of Medicine
Medical school applications increase, including ECU’s Brody School of Medicine
Police looking for man who posed as a Wilmington police officer
Police looking for man who posed as Wilmington police officer
Changes ahead for Kinston - Lenoir Red Carpet Program
Changes ahead to Red Carpet Program of Kinston-Lenoir Chamber of Commerce