COVID-19 vaccines at Walgreens this week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Starting Friday, Walgreens begins administering COVID-19 vaccines at 300 locations in North Carolina.

According to company leaders, Walgreens will administer more than 31,000 doses to eligible groups. That includes seniors 65 years-old and older, healthcare workers, and staff and residents of long-term care facilities

The company has not yet announced the locations of participating Walgreens.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.