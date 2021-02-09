Charlie’s Forecast: Temps retreat back to the low 50s tomorrow

Wednesday

Skies will try hang on to Tuesday’s cloud cover as we head through Wednesday while Tuesday’s high temperatures will be a thing of the past. The clouds won’t be able to cover the entirety of ENC’s skies, but most will see partly sunny skies as temperatures fall back to the low to mid 50s. Winds out of the northeast will blow in at 5 to 10 mph consistently, creating a minor wind chill early in the morning.

Thursday & Friday

A series of weak low pressure systems will move over the area, leading to scattered showers toward the end of the week. At this point, the rain is expected to move in an out of the area through the holiday weekend. The highest chances of rain appear to be late Thursday into the first half of Friday. Temperatures will be cool with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Night will stay above freezing.