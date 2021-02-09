Advertisement

Changes ahead to Red Carpet Program of Kinston-Lenoir Chamber of Commerce

Changes ahead for Kinston - Lenoir Red Carpet Program
Changes ahead for Kinston - Lenoir Red Carpet Program(Kinston - Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston-Lenoir County Chamber Business Development Committee is currently revamping its Red Carpet program.

Chamber leaders say the program is a newcomer appreciation program available through the chamber and provides a package to newcomers. The program welcomes newcomers to the community and introduces them to local businesses.

The packages include special discounts from participating businesses that are members of the Kinston-Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce. Details about the changes are available through the chamber and give specifics of upcoming changes.

Business owners who want to participate in the Red Carpet Program should contact Tonya Adams at tonyaadams72@gmail.com.

Chamber members say they will contact participating members to continue Red Carpet Program involvement.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Troopers investigate deadly crash in Duplin County
Ciriaco Vasquez-Cruz was charged Friday with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious...
DEPUTIES: Argument over drinking game hospitalizes man, roommate jailed
The FBI says Virginia Spencer is seen wearing a toboggan cap and a black face mask.
North Carolina woman joins husband, arrested in U.S. Capitol attack
File image
One killed in Perquimans County SUV crash

Latest News

Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Warmer Tuesday with a few showers
Pitt County District Court changes
Pitt County District Court schedule changes due to COVID exposure
Medical school applications increase, including ECU's Brody School of Medicine
Medical school applications increase, including ECU’s Brody School of Medicine
Police looking for man who posed as a Wilmington police officer
Police looking for man who posed as Wilmington police officer