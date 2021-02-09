Changes ahead to Red Carpet Program of Kinston-Lenoir Chamber of Commerce

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston-Lenoir County Chamber Business Development Committee is currently revamping its Red Carpet program.

Chamber leaders say the program is a newcomer appreciation program available through the chamber and provides a package to newcomers. The program welcomes newcomers to the community and introduces them to local businesses.

The packages include special discounts from participating businesses that are members of the Kinston-Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce. Details about the changes are available through the chamber and give specifics of upcoming changes.

Business owners who want to participate in the Red Carpet Program should contact Tonya Adams at tonyaadams72@gmail.com.

Chamber members say they will contact participating members to continue Red Carpet Program involvement.

