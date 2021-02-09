Advertisement

Annual Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics goes virtual

By Liz Bateson
Published: Feb. 9, 2021
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Every year, the Polar Plunge draws people into the frigid ocean water in support of the Special Olympics, but this year, it can happen from your own home.

Madeline Safrit with the Special Olympics of North Carolina says because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have adjusted the event to meet health protocols by state and local health officials.

The event will now be virtual. Participants can choose however they want to plunge, including in a pool, an ice bath, the ocean, a water bottle or sprinklers, and take a video of themselves and upload it to social media using the hashtag #findyourfreeze or by e-mail to plunge@sonc.net.

Participants must raise a minimum of $100. You can register here.

All of the money from the event will benefit nearly 40,000 Special Olympics athletes in our state.

On February 27, the Special Olympics will host a live, virtual Plunge in Place celebration via Zoom at 2 p.m. featuring top Plunge in Place videos and awards.

