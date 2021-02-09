Advertisement

5,000 socks and gloves donated to Pitt County children

Feb. 9, 2021
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A friendly competition led to more than 5,000 socks and gloves being donated to Pitt County children.

Organizers say they had 5,001 socks and gloves donated this year with the help of all City of Greenville departments, Greenville Utilities, Greenville ENC Alliance, as well as others.

Greenville Recreation & Parks won the competition with 1,186 items being brought in. One woman made over 30 items herself for this year’s effort.

