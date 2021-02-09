5,000 socks and gloves donated to Pitt County children

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A friendly competition led to more than 5,000 socks and gloves being donated to Pitt County children.

The 2021 Socks and Gloves Drive wrapped up today at Greenville City Hall.

Organizers say they had 5,001 socks and gloves donated this year with the help of all City of Greenville departments, Greenville Utilities, Greenville ENC Alliance, as well as others.

“I think to see how generous the community is during a time like this when everyone is struggling is just amazing. In fact that someone took time to hand-knit and make it part of a family project.”

Greenville Recreation & Parks won the competition with 1,186 items being brought in. One woman made over 30 items herself for this year’s effort.

