Advertisement

UNC-Chapel Hill faculty can teach remotely after basketball celebration

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams reacts to a call against his team during the second half...
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams reacts to a call against his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 93-80. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Faculty at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill can teach remotely until Feb. 17 in light of the crowded and largely maskless celebration of the men’s basketball team’s victory over Duke University on Saturday, officials said.

Hundreds of students rushed Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill to celebrate the 91-87 victory in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as variants of the virus spread across the country. Duke and Carolina face each other again on March 6 in Chapel Hill.

UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz and Provost Robert Blouin wrote in a message on Sunday that students found to have violated he school’s COVID-19 Community Standards face disciplinary action. The university said it has already received hundreds of student conduct complaints related to the celebrations, news outlets reported.

Meanwhile, the school is following through with plans to make the transition to in-person classes, which were scheduled to begin on Monday.

UNC has 31% of undergraduate students taking one or two classes in-person, according to the message, which adds that class sizes are small and students are physically distanced. Students taking in-person classes will be tested twice a week, the message said.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash in Greenville caused multiple injuires and a fire.
Multiple people taken to hospital after fiery crash in Greenville
Girl, 10, fatally shot in North Carolina
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
Biden ending deals with Central America restricting asylum
NC Supreme Court: Dan Forest can sue over 2012 political ad

Latest News

North Carolina forward Day'Ron Sharpe (11) dunks against North Carolina State during the first...
ACC postpones Miami-UNC men’s basketball game
ECU head baseball coach Cliff Godwin
WATCH: ECU head baseball coach Cliff Godwin addresses the media via Zoom on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021
USF at ECU Basketball
No. 14 USF at ECU women postponed again
East Carolina's Jayden Gardner (1) draws a foul on Houston's J'Wan Roberts (13) during the...
ECU’s Jayden Gardner named AAC Player of the Week