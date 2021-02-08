Troopers investigate deadly crash in Duplin County

ROSE HILL, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead after a fatal accident Sunday morning in Duplin County.

It happened around 3:00 a.m. at the intersection of Charity Road and Bay Road east of Rose Hill.

The Highway Patrol said 24-year-old Jheltong Merino, of Teachey, was killed when his car went off the right side of the road, came back onto the highway, cross the centerline, and then struck a tree.

The crash was not discovered until nearly six hours later. Troopers say a nearby homeowner heard a loud bang around 3:00 a.m. and thought it a transformer.

