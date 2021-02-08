Advertisement

Troopers investigate deadly crash in Duplin County

Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSE HILL, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead after a fatal accident Sunday morning in Duplin County.

It happened around 3:00 a.m. at the intersection of Charity Road and Bay Road east of Rose Hill.

The Highway Patrol said 24-year-old Jheltong Merino, of Teachey, was killed when his car went off the right side of the road, came back onto the highway, cross the centerline, and then struck a tree.

The crash was not discovered until nearly six hours later. Troopers say a nearby homeowner heard a loud bang around 3:00 a.m. and thought it a transformer.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash in Greenville caused multiple injuires and a fire.
Multiple people taken to hospital after fiery crash in Greenville
Girl, 10, fatally shot in North Carolina
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
Biden ending deals with Central America restricting asylum
NC Supreme Court: Dan Forest can sue over 2012 political ad

Latest News

The Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority.
Bill could shorten summer break, threaten beach business
Atlantic Beach Renourishment project underway
Several Improvement projects underway in Atlantic Beach
Jacksonville investigates weekend sewage spill
Jacksonville investigates weekend sewage spill
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Laura Grimsley of Beaufort...
Silver Alert issued for missing Beaufort County woman
Troopers investigate deadly crash in Duplin County
Troopers investigate deadly crash in Duplin County