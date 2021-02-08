Silver Alert issued for missing Beaufort County woman

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Laura Grimsley of Beaufort County.

Grimsley is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She’s 52-years-old, 5′6″ weighs 205 pounds and has short brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a sweater, black coat, jeans, and pink tennis shoes.

Grimsley was last seen at 886 McCotters Marina Road in Washington and may be headed to Raleigh.

The vehicle is described as a 2015 black Toyota Prius with a NC license plate number of HHP7470.

Anyone with information about Grimsley should call the Beaufort County Sheriff at 252-946-7111.

