One killed in Perquimans County SUV crash

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Perquimans County that happened over the weekend.

Emergency services says that 911 got a call around 3:34 p.m. on Sunday for an accident in the 800 block of Ocean Highway North.

First responders say they found an SUV in a ditch that had seven people inside at one point.

Officials say five of the people were taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital.

One of those people died at the hospital, we’re told.

