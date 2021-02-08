North Carolina woman joins husband, arrested in U.S. Capitol attack

DURHAM, N.C. (WITN) - Another North Carolinian has been busted for taking part in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

Virginia “Jenny” Spencer appeared in Durham federal court today after turning herself in this morning.

The Pilot Mountain woman and her husband, Christopher, are among three state residents who have been charged with the riot so far.

According to court documents, the Spencers were interviewed by the FBI on January 19th, a day after an arrest warrant was issued for the husband.

The two told the FBI that they went to the rally and then walked to the Capitol. The woman claimed they were pushed inside by the large crowd behind them. “She indicated she could not get away because she was afraid of being trampled,” the criminal complaint said.

Jenny Spencer told the FBI “they weren’t in there for even 15 minutes” and that they went out the first exit.

But the FBI says video they undercovered painted a different picture of the couple’s time inside the building.

“Wooh! We in this ************!” He (Christopher Spencer) then lowers his neck gaitor and says, “Bro, they stormed the Capitol, bro…pushed the cops out of the way, everything…took it over.” Suddenly, the crowd, including the SPENCERs, rushes further forward into the building and starts chanting, “Who’s House? Our house!” and “Stop the steal!” repeatedly.

The FBI said video live-streamed on Facebook showed the couple going into the wing where the Speaker of the House’s offices are located and then walking through Statuary Hall.

“Who would’ve knew the first time I ever come would be to storm.” He then moves towards the entry doors to the House of Representatives where a crowd is gathered chanting, “Stop the steal. Stop the steal.” Later you can also hear screams of, “Open the door!” The video ends with chants of, “Break it down! Break it down! Break it down!” At approximately 4:15 into the video, it appears that C. SPENCER yells “kick that ************ open!” as others are shouting “push” and attempting to push through the closed door. J. SPENCER is visible nearby her husband in this area as well.

The complaint says the video lasts for more than 20 minutes and the FBI says it doesn’t appear that the couple was actively searching for exits during this time.

The woman was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds.

