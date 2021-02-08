Advertisement

North Carolina man finds WWII-era mortar round in basement

(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man’s discovery of a World War II-era mortar round in his home Sunday prompted police to close several area roads.

Dr. Ralph Haynes, of Durham, told WTVD-TV that he found the 60 mm mortar round from 1942 behind a pillar in a basement crawlspace during a home renovation project. Haynes said he believes the shell had probably been there since the 1950s.

Haynes said the mortar round still had its firing pin intact, so he carefully moved it to a separate garage before calling the Durham Police Department.

The removal by the bomb squad prompted street closures for nearly two hours.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash in Greenville caused multiple injuires and a fire.
Multiple people taken to hospital after fiery crash in Greenville
Girl, 10, fatally shot in North Carolina
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
Biden ending deals with Central America restricting asylum
NC Supreme Court: Dan Forest can sue over 2012 political ad
Deputy William Toney recovering at Vidant Medical Center
Nash County deputy back home following I-95 shooting

Latest News

Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Sunny skies Monday; Cold start to cool finish
Girl, 10, fatally shot in North Carolina
Soles, a democrat, was a member of the North Carolina Senate from 1977 to 2011.
R.C. Soles Jr., former North Carolina lawmaker, dead at 86
NC Supreme Court: Dan Forest can sue over 2012 political ad