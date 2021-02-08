No. 14 USF at ECU women postponed again

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time this season, the women’s basketball game between No. 14 USF and ECU at Minges Coliseum has been postponed due to yet another COVID-19 related issue within the Bulls’ program.

The AAC game was originally scheduled for Jan. 23 but was first rescheduled for Feb. 10 back on Feb. 3.

Additional rescheduling information has yet to be determined, according to ECU athletics.

The Lady Pirates will now return to action on Saturday, Feb. 13 when they take on Temple in Philadelphia. Tip-off is scheduled for 12 p.m. inside Pearson & McGonigle Hall.

