Man wanted for Pasquotank County murder

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are searching for an Elizabeth City man after an early morning murder in Pasquotank County.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Travis Drive, west of Elizabeth City.

Oshea Lee died later at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center from the shooting.

Deputies say Keenan Vann-Jason is wanted for Lee’s murder.

Anyone with information on Vann-Jason should call the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at 252-338-2191 or the Crimeline at 252-335-5555.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.