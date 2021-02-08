Man wanted for Pasquotank County murder
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are searching for an Elizabeth City man after an early morning murder in Pasquotank County.
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Travis Drive, west of Elizabeth City.
Oshea Lee died later at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center from the shooting.
Deputies say Keenan Vann-Jason is wanted for Lee’s murder.
Anyone with information on Vann-Jason should call the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office at 252-338-2191 or the Crimeline at 252-335-5555.
