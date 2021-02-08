Advertisement

Jacksonville investigates weekend sewage spill

Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several thousand gallons of raw sewage spilled this weekend in Jacksonville.

The city says a manhole rain shield dislodged, causing the sewage to overflow and spill.

It happened Sunday in the 700 block of Henderson Drive.

The city estimates 2,400 gallons of sewage made its way into a nearby storm drain.

Chlorine tablets were used as city crews worked on the cleanup.

The North Carolina Division of Water Quality has been alerted to the sewage spill.

