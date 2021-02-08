Advertisement

House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - House Democrats are introducing a $3,000-per child benefit for families as a part of the proposed stimulus package.

Leaders are expected to unveil the Child Tax Credit Bill Monday to advance President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, according to a House Ways and Means Committee spokesperson.

The legislation would provide $3,600 per child younger than the age of 6 and $3,000 per child ages 6 through 17.

If this particular legislation is passed by Congress, the payments would begin in July for one year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash in Greenville caused multiple injuires and a fire.
Multiple people taken to hospital after fiery crash in Greenville
Girl, 10, fatally shot in North Carolina
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
Biden ending deals with Central America restricting asylum
NC Supreme Court: Dan Forest can sue over 2012 political ad

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining...
Dems propose $1,400 payments as part of Biden virus relief
The Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority.
Bill could shorten summer break, threaten beach business
Thousands of Americans are waiting for decisions in their cases to access Social Security...
The Long Wait: Americans stuck waiting months for disability benefit decisions
The Long Wait: Backlog in America's Social Security
Atlantic Beach Renourishment project underway
Several Improvement projects underway in Atlantic Beach