ECU’s Jayden Gardner named AAC Player of the Week

By Tyler Feldman
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For the third time in his career, ECU junior forward Jayden Gardner was named AAC Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

In two games last week, the 6-foot-7 forward from Wake Forest, N.C. averaged 22 points, 12 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 38 minutes per game.

In the Pirates’ upset win over No. 5 Houston, Gardner tallied 21 points and pulled down a season-high 15 rebounds.

Gardner recently became the third player in American Athletic Conference history to compile 30 career double-doubles.

ECU returns to action tonight against SMU. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. inside Minges Coliseum. The game will air live on ESPN2.

