Duplin County call center opening for two vaccine clinics

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Phone lines will open Tuesday morning for people in Duplin County to book appointments for two upcoming vaccine clinics.

The Duplin County Health Department says the clinics will be this Friday at the Rose Hill-Magnolia Elementary School in Rose Hill and the following Friday, February 19th, at the Wallace Elementary School in Wallace.

The call center will be the only way for eligible residents to book appointments. You can call 910-296-2389 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. starting Tuesday.

The health department says once appointments are all taken the call center will switch to a voice message updating residents. If additional doses become available, the county will reopen the center to fill those slots.

