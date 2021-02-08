Advertisement

Duplin County call center opening for two vaccine clinics

(WITN)
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Phone lines will open Tuesday morning for people in Duplin County to book appointments for two upcoming vaccine clinics.

The Duplin County Health Department says the clinics will be this Friday at the Rose Hill-Magnolia Elementary School in Rose Hill and the following Friday, February 19th, at the Wallace Elementary School in Wallace.

The call center will be the only way for eligible residents to book appointments. You can call 910-296-2389 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. starting Tuesday.

The health department says once appointments are all taken the call center will switch to a voice message updating residents. If additional doses become available, the county will reopen the center to fill those slots.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash in Greenville caused multiple injuires and a fire.
Multiple people taken to hospital after fiery crash in Greenville
Girl, 10, fatally shot in North Carolina
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
Biden ending deals with Central America restricting asylum
NC Supreme Court: Dan Forest can sue over 2012 political ad

Latest News

The Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority.
Bill could shorten summer break, threaten beach business
This map was updated on February 2nd
COVID-19: State deaths just under 10,000 on Monday
The number of drug overdose deaths has risen to record levels during the pandemic.
Drug overdose deaths rise during pandemic
While millions of Americans wait for the COVID-19 vaccine, hospital board members, their...
Vaccine drive gains speed, but maskless fans fuel worries