Advertisement

DEPUTIES: Argument over drinking game hospitalizes man, roommate jailed

Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested after deputies say he stabbed his roommate following an argument over a drinking game.

Ciriaco Vasquez-Cruz was charged Friday with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Carteret County deputies say the stabbing happened on a home on Howard Road outside of Newport.

They say Vasquez-Cruz stabbed the victim multiple times after an argument over the drinking competition.

The victim was transferred to Vidant Medical Center for his injuries.

The 28-year-old Vasquez-Crus is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash in Greenville caused multiple injuires and a fire.
Multiple people taken to hospital after fiery crash in Greenville
Girl, 10, fatally shot in North Carolina
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
Biden ending deals with Central America restricting asylum
NC Supreme Court: Dan Forest can sue over 2012 political ad

Latest News

The Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority.
Bill could shorten summer break, threaten beach business
Atlantic Beach Renourishment project underway
Several Improvement projects underway in Atlantic Beach
Jacksonville investigates weekend sewage spill
Jacksonville investigates weekend sewage spill
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Laura Grimsley of Beaufort...
Silver Alert issued for missing Beaufort County woman
Troopers investigate deadly crash in Duplin County
Troopers investigate deadly crash in Duplin County