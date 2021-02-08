DEPUTIES: Argument over drinking game hospitalizes man, roommate jailed
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested after deputies say he stabbed his roommate following an argument over a drinking game.
Ciriaco Vasquez-Cruz was charged Friday with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
Carteret County deputies say the stabbing happened on a home on Howard Road outside of Newport.
They say Vasquez-Cruz stabbed the victim multiple times after an argument over the drinking competition.
The victim was transferred to Vidant Medical Center for his injuries.
The 28-year-old Vasquez-Crus is being held on a $50,000 bond.
