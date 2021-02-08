Advertisement

COVID-19 response will be highly-discussed topic at rural healthcare symposium

Organizers say the focus is on innovation and collaboration to improve health care in rural areas.
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Community response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be a highly-discussed topic at the 2021 Rural Health Symposium.

Mary Stuart Peaks with the Eastern Area Health Education Center says the purpose is continuing education about agriculture toxicology, climate equity, virtual health, dementia, diabetes, and more.

This year’s event will be virtual, but is open to all health care professionals and community stakeholders across Eastern Carolina.

It is from February 24-26 and you can learn more from clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash in Greenville caused multiple injuires and a fire.
Multiple people taken to hospital after fiery crash in Greenville
Girl, 10, fatally shot in North Carolina
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
Biden ending deals with Central America restricting asylum
NC Supreme Court: Dan Forest can sue over 2012 political ad

Latest News

The Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority.
Bill could shorten summer break, threaten beach business
Atlantic Beach Renourishment project underway
Several Improvement projects underway in Atlantic Beach
Jacksonville investigates weekend sewage spill
Jacksonville investigates weekend sewage spill
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Laura Grimsley of Beaufort...
Silver Alert issued for missing Beaufort County woman
Troopers investigate deadly crash in Duplin County
Troopers investigate deadly crash in Duplin County