COVID-19 response will be highly-discussed topic at rural healthcare symposium

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Community response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be a highly-discussed topic at the 2021 Rural Health Symposium.

Mary Stuart Peaks with the Eastern Area Health Education Center says the purpose is continuing education about agriculture toxicology, climate equity, virtual health, dementia, diabetes, and more.

This year’s event will be virtual, but is open to all health care professionals and community stakeholders across Eastern Carolina.

It is from February 24-26 and you can learn more from clicking here.

