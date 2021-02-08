Advertisement

Charlie’s Forecast: As temps reach the 60s, rain arrives

Warmer air coming Tuesday along with a few showers
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT
Tuesday

A south to southeasterly breeze will help take our temperatures above average Tuesday afternoon, reaching the low 60s between 2 and 4 p.m. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy early Tuesday with a few light rain drops possible before noon. Once we get to noon, a cold front will roll across I-95 and bring a quick dousing of rain to everyone. The band of showers will clear the coast by 5 p.m., leaving clear skies over the East through Tuesday night.

Wednesday

With Tuesday’s front out of the area, the sunshine will return in full. However, a north to northeasterly breeze will force our high temperatures back down into the low 50s. Overnight lows will settle in the low 40s with calm winds for most.

Thursday & Friday

A series of weak low pressure system will move over the area, leading to scattered showers through the end of the week. At this point, the rain is expected to hold through the holiday weekend. Each day should see anywhere between a quarter inch up to a full inch of rain, leading to some soaked grounds come Sunday evening.

