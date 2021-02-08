Advertisement

ACC postpones Miami-UNC men’s basketball game

North Carolina forward Day'Ron Sharpe (11) dunks against North Carolina State during the first...
North Carolina forward Day'Ron Sharpe (11) dunks against North Carolina State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(Gerry Broome | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced that Miami’s men’s basketball game on Monday night at North Carolina has been postponed.

The postponement follows a meeting of personnel from both schools. They mutually concluded the game could not be played. No makeup date was given.

Both teams are following ACC protocols.

UNC was fresh from a four-point rivalry win at Duke. Miami was the only ACC team that had not had a conference game postponed or canceled this season.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash in Greenville caused multiple injuires and a fire.
Multiple people taken to hospital after fiery crash in Greenville
Girl, 10, fatally shot in North Carolina
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
Biden ending deals with Central America restricting asylum
NC Supreme Court: Dan Forest can sue over 2012 political ad

Latest News

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams reacts to a call against his team during the second half...
UNC-Chapel Hill faculty can teach remotely after basketball celebration
ECU head baseball coach Cliff Godwin
WATCH: ECU head baseball coach Cliff Godwin addresses the media via Zoom on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021
USF at ECU Basketball
No. 14 USF at ECU women postponed again
East Carolina's Jayden Gardner (1) draws a foul on Houston's J'Wan Roberts (13) during the...
ECU’s Jayden Gardner named AAC Player of the Week