ACC postpones Miami-UNC men’s basketball game

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced that Miami’s men’s basketball game on Monday night at North Carolina has been postponed.

The postponement follows a meeting of personnel from both schools. They mutually concluded the game could not be played. No makeup date was given.

Both teams are following ACC protocols.

UNC was fresh from a four-point rivalry win at Duke. Miami was the only ACC team that had not had a conference game postponed or canceled this season.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.