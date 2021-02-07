R.C. Soles Jr., former North Carolina lawmaker, dead at 86

TABOR CITY, N.C. (AP) - Robert Charles ``R.C.’' Soles Jr., a former North Carolina lawmaker, has died. He was 86.

Soles, of Tabor City, served in the General Assembly for 42 years.

The Inman Ward Funeral home said Soles died Friday at McLeod Loris Hospital.

Soles, an attorney, was first elected to District 13 in the House in 1968. After redistricting, he represented the 19th District. He left the House in 1977 after winning a seat in the Senate.

At the time of the time of his retirement in 2011, he was the longest serving state legislator in North Carolina history.

