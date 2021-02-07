Advertisement

NC Supreme Court: Dan Forest can sue over 2012 political ad

(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina Supreme Court says former Lt. Gov. Dan Forest can sue over an ad run in support of his 2012 campaign opponent.

Forest’s campaign argues the political arm of the State Employees Association of North Carolina did not provide proper disclosures in a political ad.

A divided appeals court previously ruled Forest’s lawsuit could go forward.

The Supreme Court has reaffirmed that decision.

Forest wants the group to pay him $78,000, even though he wound up winning the 2012 election against Democrat Linda Coleman and his 2016 reelection bid. Forest unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2020.

